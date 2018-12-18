AD
Spencer Beach Park Closing for Emergency Repairs

By Big Island Now
December 18, 2018, 2:10 PM HST (Updated December 18, 2018, 2:10 PM)
Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is letting the public know that Spencer Beach Park, located in Kawaihae, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 19 and 20, 2018, due to emergency water line repairs.

Spencer beach park. Google Earth image.

During the closure, the National Parks Service will be working to repair a water line break that will leave the park without water. During this closure, no camping or beach park access will be allowed.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this park closure may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

