AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Arrests 33 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
December 18, 2018, 8:58 AM HST (Updated December 18, 2018, 8:58 AM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 33 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant between Dec. 10 and 16, 2018.

Two of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,053 DUI arrests compared with 1,115 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.6%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua09
North Hilo04
South Hilo13266
Puna4216
Kaʻū123
Kona14446
South Kohala179
North Kohala010
Island Total331,053

There have been 1,094 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,308 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.4%.

To date, there were 29 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 31 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 3.3% for fatal crashes, and 3.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments