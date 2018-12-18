HPD Arrests 33 Motorists for DUI Violations

HPD Arrests 33 Motorists for DUI ViolationsDecember 18, 2018, 8:58 AM HST (Updated December 18, 2018, 8:58 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 33 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant between Dec. 10 and 16, 2018.
Two of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of age of 21.
So far this year, there have been 1,053 DUI arrests compared with 1,115 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.6%.
The numbers of arrests by district were:
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
| Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|9
|North Hilo
|0
|4
|South Hilo
|13
|266
|Puna
|4
|216
|Kaʻū
|1
|23
|Kona
|14
|446
|South Kohala
|1
|79
|North Kohala
|0
|10
|Island Total
|33
|1,053
There have been 1,094 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,308 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.4%.
To date, there were 29 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 31 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 3.3% for fatal crashes, and 3.1% for fatalities.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.