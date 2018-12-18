Hilo Boy, 13, Reported Missing

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Dominic Holton of Hilo.

He is described as part Hawaiian, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 117 pounds. He has a tan complexion with short black hair on sides and a dark blonde Mohawk.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt; grey, black and white plaid shorts; and unknown footwear.

He was last seen last night, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at 10 p.m. in the Lanakila area in Hilo.

If Dominic is seen, contact police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.