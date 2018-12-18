High Surf Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

Civil Defense: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-, west- and east-facing shores of Kona, Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, and Puna from Keahole Point to Cape Kumukahi.

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf.

Surf is forecasted to rise today and peak tonight through Wednesday.

Due to high surf, the following are in effect: