High Surf Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

By Big Island Now
December 18, 2018, 9:29 AM HST (Updated December 18, 2018, 9:29 AM)
Civil Defense: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-, west- and east-facing shores of Kona, Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, and Puna from Keahole Point to Cape Kumukahi.

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf.

Surf is forecasted to rise today and peak tonight through Wednesday.

Due to high surf, the following are in effect:

  • Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
  • Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
  • Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.
