High Surf Advisory in Effect for Hawai'i Island
December 18, 2018
Civil Defense: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-, west- and east-facing shores of Kona, Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, and Puna from Keahole Point to Cape Kumukahi.
A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf.
Surf is forecasted to rise today and peak tonight through Wednesday.
Due to high surf, the following are in effect:
- Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.