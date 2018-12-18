December 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 18 at 4:09AM HST until December 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Very windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Looking Ahead

A cold front is forecast to quickly move down the island chain later today through Wednesday, bringing increasing rain chances. Gusty northerly winds along with drier and cooler conditions will follow tonight through Thursday. Rain chances may linger over the eastern end of the state through Thursday as the front stalls and diminishes. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern will be possible Friday into the upcoming weekend.

