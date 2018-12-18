December 18, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday December 25: The large incoming northwest swell will rapidly build today, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores this afternoon through Wednesday. This swell will steadily decline late Wednesday through the end of the week. Several small northwest swells are expected Friday through the weekend, with a new small to moderate northwest swell possible early next week. Strong north to northeast winds will bring choppy short period surf to east facing shores tonight through Wednesday night. Moderate trade winds will then keep surf slightly elevated along east facing shores Thursday through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high N ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to double overhead high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N ground swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

