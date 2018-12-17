UH Hilo Student Awarded Two National Study Abroad Scholarships

Ashley Romero, a University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Biology major, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Fund for Education Abroad for spring 2019. She will be participating in UH Hilo’s direct international exchange program to the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The 22 spring 2019 FEA scholarship winners were selected from a pool of over 1,250 applicants representing approximately 470 colleges and universities across the country.

Romero was also awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to be used toward her study abroad program. The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad.

For more information about studying abroad through UH Hilo, contact the Center for Global Education and Exchange at (808) 932-7488.