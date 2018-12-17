Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Offering Scholarships

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is now accepting applications from Hawai‘i residents for the following scholarships:

Frank Der Yuen Aviation Scholarship: Frank Der Yuen was an internationally respected aeronautical engineer, airline executive, and consultant. A graduate of Harvard and MIT he designed the all-weather, self-propelled passenger loading bridges for airliners that are in use today at every major airport. This scholarship offers financial grants to Hawai‘i residents who have been accepted or are enrolled in an aviation-related program at an accredited trade school, college, or university. “This scholarship encourages personal growth and academic achievement for individuals pursuing goals in aviation,” said Museum Director of Education & Visitor Experience Shauna Tonkin

Col. Robert P. "Rob" Moore Scholarship for Initial Pilot Training or FAA Certified Flight Instructor Training: Col. Robert P. Moore began flying as a young adult in Raleigh, NC, and earned the Air Transportation Pilot certificate in multiengine airplanes, and Commercial Pilot in single engine land and sea airplanes, gliders, and lighter-than-air. Col. Moore also earned FAA Certified Flight Instructor certificates in many aircraft, and has enjoyed introducing many students to the thrill of flying. Col. Moore recognizes that the cost of obtaining pilot certifications at all levels is continually increasing, and is often a deterrent for those who want to fly.

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is among the few organizations in Hawai‘i offering aviation scholarships. According to the Scripps Howard News Service, Boeing Aircraft predicts the Asia/Pacific region will need in excess of 180,000 pilots during the next two decades.

For more information about these scholarship opportunities, go online or call (808) 445-9137. Hawai‘i residents may begin the application process online. Deadline for all application materials is Feb. 15, 2019.

Interested donors for the scholarship program should contact Museum Director of Education & Visitor Experience Shauna Tonkin at (808) 441-1005 or Shauna.Tonkin@PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.