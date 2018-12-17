Obituary Notices: Week of Dec. 16, 2018

Mary Kukahiko

June 27, 1934 – December 7, 2018

Mary is survived by her son, Lawrence Kukahiko; daughters, Jacqueline (Robert) Watson, Lynda Mae Marzan (Gilbert Reboron-deceased), Cynthia (Mack) Wright; brother, Lawrence De Costa; sisters, Helen Kapaku, Beverly Duarte, Rosemarie Capello, Veronica Hankey, Mary Ann Kirkeby; 14 grand-children and 16 great grand-children.She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Nahaku Kukahiko.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service will begin at 7 :30 p.m.

Paul Kaiwi

April 26, 1948 – December 7, 2018

Paul Kaiwi Sr. is survived by his wife Geraldine “Jelly” Kaiwi; three sons Paul Kaiwi Jr. (Hana) of Wailuku, Harold Kaiwi stationed in Italy, Kapena Kaiwi (Jylen) of Hana; and three daughters Wailani Kaiwi of Hana, Gerrine Garcia (Shannon) of Arizona, and Kuki Navales (Nicolas) of Honolulu. He leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his father Adam L. Kaiwi and siblings; Jacquelin, Leroy, Aileen, Berta, Earl, Lester, Alvin, Alvina, Patricia, Paula, Alan, Tammy, Sandra and Bridget. He will be joining his mother Helene and two sisters Judy and Annette in Heaven. Services will be held on: Friday December 28th, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului from 6-9 p.m. open to the public. Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday December 29th, 2018 at Hana Ranch Arena in Hana from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Final viewing from 1-2 p.m.

Geraldine Kalawaia

August 7, 1948 – December 6, 2018

She retired as a laundry attendant at Majestic Laundry and Dry Cleaning. She also worked for a sales clerk at Lowe’s and was also a Nurse.Geraldine is survived by her children, Leihua (Nohea) Kalawaia, Kaleio (Blaize) Kalawaia, Kawehi (April) Kalawaia, Keola (Myleen) Kalawaia, Leimomi (leo) Santana; hanai daughters, Mili Kelepolo (Karen Wong), Jonna (John) Lyons; brothers, Allen (Nancy) Poaipuni, Chogie (Terri) Poaipuni; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at her residence. Urn burial will follow.

Howard Matsunaga

March 4, 1936 – December 4, 2018

Funeral services will be held at Makawao Hongwanji Mission Church on December

20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Family requests no flowers. Inurnment will be at Makawao Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.Howard was born and raised in Kuiaha, Maui and is the third born of the late Misayo and Jack Juichi Matsunaga. He is also predeceased by his brother, Myles. Howard attended Haiku School and Maui High School then volunteered for the Army. After his military service, he returned home and worked as a truck driver/delivery person for Valley Isle Produce then The Gas Company from which he retired.He is survived by his siblings: George (Reiko) Matsunaga, Allen (Fay) Matsunaga, Myra (George) Uchida, Judith (Richard) Jinnai, and Ronald (Rena) Matsunaga.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many loving and supportive friends.