HFD Releases Information on New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that fireworks permits will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at the following locations for the upcoming New Year’s Celebration. These sites are:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court, Kamuela, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 26 to 31.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at the following Firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

Pacific Fireworks, 75-1022 Henry Street, Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy, Kurtistown

Phantom Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd, Kailua-Kona

Phantom Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka‘ala St., Hilo

Phantom Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puaianako St., Hilo

Long’s Puainanko, 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo

TNT Tent Hilo, 381 E. Maka‘ala St., Hilo

Fireworks permits will also be available for purchase beginning Dec. 26 at:

Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni St., Suite 2501, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 26–28.

Kona Fire prevention Office, located at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokaloloe Hwy, Bldg E, second floor from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. from Dec. 26–30.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits shall only be issue to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable. Fireworks sales will begin on December 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Permits are not required for purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Setting off fireworks for the New Year celebrations are allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use, during the time of the firing.

Fire Chief Darren Roasrio would like to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle;

3. Set off any fireworks:

At any time not with the specified time periods;

Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, zoo, animal hospital or shelter, or church when services are held.

On any school property without authorization from the said school official:

On any public way such as highway, alley, street, sidewalk or park.

4. Offer for sale, or give any fireworks to minors; or any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult;

5. Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawai‘i Lanterns; or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars or shells.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department humbly asks everyone to kokua in helping to prevent fires, and to avoid the unnecessary injuries caused by firework each year. You can help by:

Using extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should be under an adult’s close supervision at all times. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the holidays.

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials. Be sure fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

And most importantly, have a fire extinguisher and/or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure water hose(s) can reach all areas of where fireworks activities are being conducted, especially around the entire house. It’s also a great idea to wet down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off fireworks. Doing it before will also let you know the capability of your water source.

For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permist, or the use of fireworks, call the Fire Prevention Bureau at (808) 932-2911 (Hilo) or (808) 323-4760 (Kona).