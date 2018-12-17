December 17, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Dry and pleasant conditions associated with high pressure will hold through early Tuesday. Trade winds will gradually trend down, potentially becoming light enough for land and sea breeze conditions for a brief period tonight through Tuesday for portions of the state as a weak cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to quickly advance down the island chain late Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing increasing rain chances. Gusty northerly winds along with drier and cooler conditions will follow Wednesday through Thursday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern will be possible Friday into the upcoming weekend.

