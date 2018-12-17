December 17, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday December 24: The current long-period northwest swell will continue to steadily subside today. A new, larger northwest swell is expected to build tonight, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores Tuesday through the middle of next week. Several small northwest swells are expected towards the end of the week into next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high N ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

