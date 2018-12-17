Awards Presented to HiEmployment Team

HiEmployment’s Hawai‘i Island team of John Kaiwi, Hulali Garcia, Chelsee Lawson and Sarah Sharpe were honored on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 with two awards presented by the Mayor’s Office of the County of Hawai‘i and the Going Home Hawai‘i Consortium for their team’s work in placements for 2018.

The Hawai‘i Island Team worked with Goodwill Resource Centers as a cooperative business partner, and placed employees on the entire Island of Hawai‘i. The Goodwill Resource Centers are a part of The Going Home Consortium and Hawai‘i County Integration Program.

“We are proud of the hard work our Hawai‘i Island Team put in to help so many of Goodwill’s re-entry participants with gainful and respectable employment opportunities,” said John Kaiwi, Hawai‘i Island staffing manager. “It’s moments like these that really mean a lot to our company’s ‘ohana. We are passionate about getting people into the jobs they want and deserve.”

“The Hawai‘i Island staff really exemplify our core value of giving back to the community,” said Owner and CEO Sean Knox. “There are easier employee populations to work with but it’s important to extend a hand up to Hawai‘i’s disadvantaged worker.”

HiEmployment wants to extend a heartfelt mahalo to everyone at the Offices of Hawai‘i Island Mayor, Harry Kim and to the team at Going Home Hawai‘i and its Chief Executive Officer, Les Estrella for the thoughtful acknowledgement. John and his team are looking forward to continuing to help program participants in the years to come.

More about HiEmployment:

Located at 308 Kamehameha Ave., Suite 109 in the S. Hata Building in Hilo’s historic bayfront neighborhood, HiEmployment has specialized in helping both large and small employers as well as jobseekers in the hospitality, educational, industrial, technical, professional and medical fields for over 10 years. For more information go online or call (808) 238-3741.