ACLU Adds Segura as Development Director

The ACLU of Hawai‘i reports the addition to its team of K.D. Segura, coming on board as Development Director. Her position is part of a strategic expansion by the local ACLU affiliate to build its capacity and reach in order to better protect and advance civil rights for all of the people of Hawai‘i.

Segura is an activist whose mission is to elevate and celebrate individual sovereignty in all of its forms. She provides thoughtful collaborations and solutions to community needs via the power of philanthropy.

“I am excited to work with the ACLU, an organization that historically and continuously protects marginalized people like me,” said Segura. “The mission of the ACLU has always been near and dear to my heart.”

Immediately prior to coming to work for the ACLU of Hawai‘i. Segura served in Hawai‘i as Major Gifts Officer for Planned Parenthood of the Greater Northwest and Hawaiian Islands. A graduate of Florida State University, Segura has been working in the development world for a decade. In addition to her work for Planned Parenthood, Segura has brought her deep passion for charitable work to bear as Development Director for the Heart of the Valley Humane Society in Montana, and she serves as a proud member of the Honolulu County Committee on the Status of Women and on the Board of Directors of the Drug Policy Forum of Hawai‘i and the Honolulu Biennial Foundation.

“In times like these when civil rights are under constant attack, we need the resources to stay vigilant and fight back,” said ACLU of Hawai‘i Executive Director Joshua Wisch. “I’m enthusiastic about K.D. joining the ACLU of Hawai‘i and I’m confident she will significantly increase our capacity to defend civil rights across the state.”