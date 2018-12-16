AD
Updated Holiday Hours at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

By Big Island Now
December 16, 2018, 10:03 AM HST (Updated December 16, 2018, 10:03 AM)
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will be open on Christmas Day (Tuesday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Eve (Monday, Dec. 31), but Kīlauea Visitor Center, which opens daily at 9 a.m., will close at 2 p.m. both days.

The Kahuku Unit will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 20. In addition, it will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day (Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019) per its normal operating schedule. Kahuku is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other than the Kahuku Unit, the rest of the park will be open for visitors on New Year’s Day.

