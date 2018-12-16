Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Dec. 16–21

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced temporary road and lane closures from Sunday through Friday, Dec. 16 to 21, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 near the Volcano National Park entrance on Friday, Dec. 14,, through Friday, Dec. 21, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for road repairs.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69 on Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HONOMU Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 10 and 13 on Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Marker 4 and 6 on Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 5.5 and 6 in the vicinity of Kapa‘au on Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 25 in Kapa‘au on Monday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.