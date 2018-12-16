Exhibition Opportunities Exist at Kahilu Theatre Galleries

Kahilu Theatre has two exhibition opportunities available for visual artists. The first is an invitation to submit a proposal to be an exhibiting artist in the 39th Kahilu Presenting Season, which will take place September 2019 through August 2020. Exhibitions are open for solo or group shows in any visual medium, and from local, national or internationally based artists or artist groups. The deadline for submission is Feb. 8, 2019. Proposals will be reviewed through the Café website application process.

The second opportunity is to participate in Kahilu Theatre’s Annual Juried Exhibit that will take place this spring. Transformative Forces: Creation through Destruction invites artists to submit work that explores the dual forces of creation and destruction shaping our lives and the world around us.

The Kahilu Exhibits program is currently accepting proposals from Hawai‘i based artists through the Café website application process. The deadline for submission is Feb. 15, 2019.

The juror for Transformative Forces is artist and arts educator Carl F.K. Pao. First, second and third place awards will be announced at the opening reception on March 14, 2019.

The Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts has scheduled an Acquisition Awards Committee visit to the exhibition. The juried exhibit runs from March 14 th through April 28 th .

The Kahilu Exhibits program is generously sponsored by Pau Pizza, Kamuela Hardwoods and the Woodbury Inspection Group.

The Kahilu Galleries are free to the public and open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during all Kahilu Theatre Performances. For more information contact Kahilu Exhibits Coordinator Margo Ray at gallery@kahilutheatre.org or call (808) 885-6868.