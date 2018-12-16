December 16, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday December 23: The current long-period northwest swell will peak today, and gradually subside through Monday. A new, larger northwest swell is expected to build Monday night, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Triple overhead high NNW long period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high N extra long period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW long period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 10-15mph.

