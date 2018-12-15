HPD Searching for Missing Pahala Man

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old Pahala man who was reported missing.

Julian Judalena was last seen in Ka‘ū on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. He maybe in the Kona area.

He is described as 5-feet-5-inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the police department at (808) 935-3311, or Officer Keltner of the Ka‘ū police at (808) 939-2520.