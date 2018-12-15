AD
HPD Searching for Missing Pahala Man

By Big Island Now
December 15, 2018, 11:04 AM HST (Updated December 15, 2018, 11:04 AM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for a 33-year-old Pahala man who was reported missing.

Julian Judalena. HPD Photo

Julian Judalena was last seen in Ka‘ū on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. He maybe in the Kona area.

He is described as 5-feet-5-inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the police department at (808) 935-3311, or Officer Keltner of the Ka‘ū police at (808) 939-2520.

