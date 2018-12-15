December 15, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Mostly dry and pleasant weather can be expected over the weekend thanks to a stable trade wind air mass. Winds will gradually diminish over the weekend and on into early next week as the ridge of high pressure weakens, due to a front approaching the islands. The front is expected to move down the island chain from late Tuesday through Wednesday with showers increasing with its passage. Cooler and breezy weather will fill in behind the front.

