December 15, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday December 22: A large, long-period northwest swell is expected to arrive later today, and will peak at warning levels Sunday. Another, even larger, northwest swell is expected to build late Monday or Monday night, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high mix of NNW ground swell and E medium period swell

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

