The Hawai‘i Police Department received a report of a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Pāhoa Town at 4:15 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Zyan Rush has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet tall with a heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a red Pāhoa Elementary School shirt and red shorts.