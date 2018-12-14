December 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 14 at 3:30AM HST until December 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds will persist through tonight due to surface high pressure north of the islands. The winds will gradually diminish from this weekend into early next week as this high moves slowly south and weakens. A stable weather pattern with brief windward and mauka showers will prevail through Monday. Expect dry conditions across most leeward areas. A front is expected to move down the island chain from late Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing an increase in showers and breezy northeasterly trade winds.

