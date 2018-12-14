December 14, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday December 21: The current northwest swell is expected to persist through Saturday. A new larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late in the day Saturday, peaking at warning levels Sunday. Another, even larger, northwest swell is expected to build late Monday or Monday night, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores Tuesday through the middle of next week. Strong trade winds will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through today. Surf should drop below the advisory level by tonight, then continue to lower over the weekend as the trades weaken.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high mix of E medium period swell and NNW long period swell for the morning. The surf builds from the NNW in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

