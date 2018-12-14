AD
17 Evacuate Due to Hilo Structure Fire

By Big Island Now
December 14, 2018, 7:51 AM HST (Updated December 14, 2018, 7:51 AM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a single-story structure blaze on Dec. 13, 2018, at 64 Ipuka St., Unit 10D, in Hilo.

First-responders arrived at scene at 11:40 p.m. to find flames coming from a 850-square-foot unit of a fourplex.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and extinguished and all units were ventilated.

All 17 occupants of the building escaped without injury.

The owner of the property is Lanakila Housing/State of Hawai‘i.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

