Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the Big Island, which is in effect until midnight tonight.

Winds from the Northeast could reach 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph over the central valley and leeward areas of Maui, Leeward Kohala, Ka‘ū, the Humu‘ula Saddle, and the higher terrain of Lana‘i. The strong trade winds will not affect the Hilo area.

Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, cause car doors to slam, and result in sporadic power outages.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.