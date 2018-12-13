Reps to Conduct Oversight of Trump’s Mistreatment of Migrant Children

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono will go to Texas Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14 and 15, 2018, on a congressional oversight trip investigating the Trump Administration’s treatment of children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border fleeing persecution and danger abroad.

Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-Calif.) will travel with Sen. Hirono. Rep. Beto O’Rouke (D-Texas) will also join the delegation on Saturday at Tornillo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation will look at how children have been treated in two different settings: family internment centers and children’s detention centers—each of which have been identified by experts for their traumatizing effects on children. Specifically, the delegation will inspect family internment centers in Karnes City and Dilley, Texas; and the tent city in Tornillo, Texas—where children are incarcerated in a tent encampment in the desert.