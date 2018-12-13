Nissan ‘No Charge to Charge’ Expands to Hawai‘i

Nissan North America, Greenlots Inc., and EVgo are bringing the popular “No Charge to Charge” (NCTC) promotion to the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ service territory. It provides up to two years of free fast-charging for those who purchase or lease a new Nissan LEAF from certified dealers in Hawai‘i after Nov. 1, 2018. A fast charger can fill a LEAF battery pack from empty to 80% in 30 to 45 minutes.

“As a pioneer in bringing affordable EVs to the mass market, Nissan understands that EV owners want to be confident in their ability to drive longer distances,” said Brian Maragno, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America. “With the ‘No Charge to Charge’ program, Nissan is making public charging easier and more accessible to LEAF drivers in Hawai‘i.”

The nation’s largest public fast charging network, EVgo, has administered the “No Charge to Charge” promotion since 2015, providing fast charging to Nissan owners in 55 markets across the country, making it accessible to 93% of LEAF owners.

“EVgo is committed to make it easier and more practical for EV owners to drive their EVs, and Nissan has been a leader in doing just that for LEAF drivers,” said Jonathan Levy, EVgo vice president of strategic initiatives. “This is a continuation of what is already a fantastic partnership with Nissan to bring fast charging to LEAF owners from Hartford to Hawai‘i, and EVgo looks forward to continuing to expand our fast charging network as more American drivers go electric.”

“Part of our mission at Greenlots is to partner with utilities and automakers to make consumer-friendly EV charging programs a reality around the world,” said Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Greenlots senior vice president. “Our grid-connected fast chargers will be installed across O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Islands as a part of this project, and both locals and tourists alike will benefit from the ease and flexibility that allows them to drive an EV around the islands worry-free.”

“We’re happy to partner with Nissan to provide charging solutions to new Nissan LEAF owners,” said Brennon Morioka, Hawaiian Electric electrification of transportation director. “We are always eager to work with EV manufacturers and dealers to encourage adoption by Hawai‘i residents and this promotion comes at no cost to our customers.”

Anyone who purchased or leased a Nissan LEAF after Nov. 1, 2018, at a participating dealership can receive one complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging session per day for two years.

Participating Hawai‘i stations, marked with an EZ-Charge logo, are at the following locations:

Hawai‘i Island

Hawai‘i Electric Light Hilo and Kona offices

Waimea KTA

The Shops at Mauna Lani

Kea‘au Shopping Center

Papa‘aloa Country Store

O‘ahu

Hawaiian Electric Ward Avenue office

Maui

Maui Electric Kahului office

Haiku Shopping Center

Free charging is accessed through an EZ Charge Card, available from participating dealers. For information, go online or call (844) 392-4274. The customer is responsible for charging fees after 30 minutes.

For more information Peter.Rosegg@HawaiianElectric.com (808) 543-7780 or Michael.Blenner@berlinrosen.com (347) 439-2158.

About Greenlots

Greenlots is powering the future of electric transportation with industry-leading software and services that equip drivers, site hosts and network operators to efficiently deploy, manage, and leverage EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together cutting-edge network management software, integrated charging optimization, grid balancing services and a driver-friendly mobile app – all in a single platform. Committed to advancing the promise of electrified transportation, Greenlots delivers new mobility infrastructure solutions designed to connect people to their destinations in a safer, cleaner and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company’s global footprint spans across three continents with deployments in 13 countries. For more information, go online.

About EVgo

EVgo is America’s Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo’s fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go. EVgo’s fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,000 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo’s network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options. For more information, go online.