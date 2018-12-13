KVBID Seeking Board Members

The Kailua Village Business Improvement District (KVBID) is searching for eligible candidates who wish to serve on its 17-member volunteer Board of Directors. Thirteen of the 17 board seats are elected by the fee simple owners and/or lessees of land within the Kailua Village Business Improvement District.

Four board seats are opening for a two-year term and will be elected at the upcoming KVBID Annual Meeting in March. Two board seats are open in the Fee Simple Owners/Lessees of Land category and two seats are available in the Commercial Tenant category. All eligible candidates will be included on the ballot and members of the District will elect directors during the March Annual Meeting.

To be eligible, Board applicants must own or lease land within District boundaries or lease commercial space within the District. Boundaries of the District are roughly the former Kmart to Royal Kona Resort.

A Board of Directors Candidate Application Form is available online. All Candidate Application Forms must be submitted no later than Jan. 22, 2019, to kailuavillage@gmail.com.

Current Board of Directors include President Jane Clement, Treasurer Kehau Harrison, Secretary Jay Rubenstein, Vice-President Richard Chinen, Michael Bell, Taylor Easley, Vince Fong, Josh Porter, Laura Waldo, Jack Hutchings, Perry Kealoha, Calvin Higa, Barbara Kossow, Anthony Gand and Mason Yoshiyama. By Ordinance, the County of Hawai‘i Public Works Director and Finance Director also serve as ex officio members of the board.

To learn more about the Kailua Village Business Improvement District and initiatives outlined in its Five Year Strategic Plan, go online.