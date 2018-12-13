Hui Mālama Expands Health Services

Hui Mālama Ola Nā ʻŌiwi (Hui Mālama) is expanding their health services to include a medical and behavioral health program on Hawaiʻi Island. Joining the Hui Mālama staff to form the medical team are:

Kaʻohimanu Dang Akiona, MD

Gaku Yamaguchi, MD

Ikaika Moreno, MSN, NP-C

Donna Dennerlein, LCSW

Stacy Haumea, RD, CDE

“We are in a time of hoʻihoʻi, a time to replenish, restore, renew, and rebuild. It has been a vision of ours to reestablish medical services.” said Executive Director Louis Hao. “There is a need in the community for these services. We strive to help make the community healthier and appreciate the opportunity to serve our people.”

Hui Mālama is one of five Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems in the state of Hawaiʻi established under the Native Hawaiian Healthcare Improvement Act of 1988. Hui Mālama aims to address the health disparities of the Native Hawaiian population specifically, but services are open to the public. Uncle Louis adds, “We are open, we are here. We are open to everybody. This is just the beginning of something bigger; more services to expand and offer more comprehensive health care.”

Noelani Scott, medical program manager for Hui Mālama, explains the vision, “Our health education programs have existed for 27 years with a major focus on diabetes and hypertension. Expanding the services offered to include medical services, behavioral health, nutrition, and health education classes will allow us to complete the circle of care for our patients.”

The medical program is rolling out in phases. For the months of December and January, free medical and behavioral health screenings are offered at the Hui Mālama office in Hilo Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings 8:30 a.m to noon. Adults 18 years and older can schedule an appointment to see a medical professional. Screenings are offered for both medical and behavioral health services. Insurance not required. Health screenings are free, donations are accepted. To make an appointment, call (808) 969-9220.

With mobile trips across the island, the medical team will also bring health screenings and services to underserved and remote areas with a focus on Native Hawaiian communities. A medical site is planned to open in Hilo in spring.