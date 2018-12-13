HPD Searching for Missing 40-Year-Old Man

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Ralpheal Alfred Kanani Silva.

He is 5-feet-6 inches, 190 pounds with short dark hair (possibly dyed on top).

He was last seen on Auwae Road in Hilo on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018. Silva has numerous tattoos on both arms, chest, and abdomen.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.