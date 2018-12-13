AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for Missing 40-Year-Old Man

By Big Island Now
December 13, 2018, 12:44 PM HST (Updated December 13, 2018, 12:44 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Ralpheal Alfred Kanani Silva.

Ralpheal Alfred Kanani Silva. HPD Photo.

He is 5-feet-6 inches, 190 pounds with short dark hair (possibly dyed on top).

He was last seen on Auwae Road in Hilo on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018. Silva has numerous tattoos on both arms, chest, and abdomen.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments