HCFCU Donates $24K to HOPE Services

Demonstrating a strong conviction and a compassion to care for Hawai‘i Islanders in need, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) raised $24,281 for Hope Services Hawai‘i, Inc. (HOPE) during HCFCU’s annual “Market Days” events. Market Days occur every October in honor of International Credit Union Week.

Event sponsor, Cal-Kona Produce, generously provided fruits and vegetables; local businesses donated silent auction items; and shoppers found great buys on baked goods, clothing, jewelry, crafts, and more. Participating vendors donated 20% of their sales to the cause. HCFCU employees also held work lunch fundraisers and sold ribbons to raise additional money. As the credit union’s Triennial Social Responsibility partner, HOPE is the beneficiary of HCFCU’s Market Days fundraising activities 2018 through 2020.

“Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union believes in HOPE’s vision to help those who face great challenges,” said Tricia Buskirk, HCFCU president and CEO. “By supporting HOPE we’re creating a brighter future for our Hawai‘i Island communities.”

HCFCU’s Triennial Social Responsibility program asks employees to nominate and vote on a local nonprofit community organization on which to concentrate Market Day fundraising for 36 months. The three-year time frame ensures that the non-profit receives more focused assistance that can make a real difference. The previous partner, Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, received more the $74,000 from 2014 through 2017.

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, and its first branch in Hilo will open soon. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans. HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island nonprofit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents. For more information visit online.