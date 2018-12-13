Disney On Ice, Hawaiian Airlines Offer Chance for Dream Trip to Hawai‘i

Feld Entertainment, the global leader in live family entertainment, and Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai‘i’s biggest and longest-serving airline, are partnering on 80 performances of Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream in eight West Coast cities including Anaheim, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose.

The partnership brings together the spectacular memories and experiences that both Disney On Ice and Hawaiian Airlines offer to their patrons.

At each venue concourse, guests will experience authentic Hawaiian hospitality courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines. Each exhibit will feature photo opportunities, giveaways, surprise-and-delight moments and a chance to win a Dream Trip to Hawai‘i.

Fresh flower lei will be given with purchase of Disney On Ice merchandise.

“The partnership between Feld Entertainment’s Disney On Ice and Hawaiian Airlines is a natural

and exciting fit,” said Jason Bitsoff, senior vice president of global partnerships at Feld

Entertainment. “Our organizations share core values of teamwork and passion, and we both look

to create the best and most memorable experiences for our guests.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with Disney on Ice to share a bit of aloha and our signature Hawaiian

hospitality to families throughout the West Coast as they embark on their Dare To Dream

adventure,” said Rob Sorensen, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Hawaiian

Airlines.