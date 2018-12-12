Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident Victim Identified

Hawaiʻi Island Police have identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Wednesday evening, Dec. 5, 2018, on Ane Keohokalole Highway at the intersection with Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona.

He was identified as 70-year-old Peter Finnegan of Kailua-Kona.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email justin.hooser@hawaiicounty.gov.