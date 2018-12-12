U.S. Ag Secretary Perdue Visits Puna

United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is on the Big Island for a few days and was in Puna on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

Perdue and Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Chairperson Scott Enright toured the Leilani subdivision of Puna.

Perdue posted the following on Twitter: “Touring volcano damage in Hawai‘i this morning w/hdoapio Chairperson Scott Enright, who brought several ag producers impacted by the lava flow and gas emissions from the eruption. The evidence of the fury of the volcano is staggering.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Perdue delivered a keynote speech at the Western Governors Association Winter Meeting in Kohala at the Fairmont Orchid Resort.