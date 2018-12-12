Senators Urge FAA to Implement & Improve Airport Contract Tower Program

In a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, joined Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and 33 colleagues in calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to implement Section 152 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.

This provision will provide contract towers at Kona International Airport, Līhue Airport, Moloka‘i Airport, and Kalaeloa Airport eligibility to compete for FAA Airport Improvement Program grants for small airports which support construction and equipment acquisition projects.

“Not only do contract towers provide an important safety service, they do it in a cost-effective manner,” the Senators wrote. “It is Congress’s clear intent that tower construction, improvement, and related equipment should be given priority consideration when determining which projects should receive grants from the small airport fund.”

In the letter, the Senators asked for the list of airports that requested and received funding for air traffic control tower construction, improvements, and related equipment projects. They also sought clarification as to why select airports did not receive the funding they requested to complete their projects.

The full text of the letter is available here and below: