Rep. Gabbard Secures Funding to Fight Invasive Species

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted to pass bipartisan legislation that empowers family farmers and ranchers, secures federal funding to fight invasive species, supports the industrial hemp industry, empowers rural and indigenous communities and protects access to food assistance for low-income families in Hawai‘i and across the country. The Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (H.R. 2), known as the Farm Bill, passed by a vote of 369-47.

Rep. Gabbard successfully included her Macadamia Tree Health Initiative (H.R. 1402)—to provide vital research and development to fight the macadamia felted coccid that threatens the local macadamia nut industry—in this year’s Farm Bill. The congresswoman also supported language from the Industrial Hemp Farming Act (H.R. 3530) to support the cultivation of industrial hemp in Hawai‘i, as well as provisions to remove hemp from the federal list of controlled substances and allow hemp farmers to apply for crop insurance.

Rep. Gabbard said:

“The Farm Bill that passed today was a bipartisan compromise that provides certainty for working families, empowers small and sustainable farms, and expands agricultural opportunities for Hawai‘i and across the country. This legislation protects food stamp funding that nearly 170,000 of our keiki, kūpuna, veterans and working families across Hawai’i rely on. It also invests in agricultural and rural development, conservation efforts to protect our air, land, and water, clean energy programs, and assistance for veteran, indigenous, and low-income farmers. “This bill has finally opened the door for industrial hemp — a domestic industry that already has a market value of roughly $620 million in the U.S. per year — creating great opportunity for sustainable jobs across many sectors. “I successfully secured much-needed research and development funding to help Hawai‘i farmers fight back against the macadamia felted coccid that has destroyed farms and threatened the livelihoods of dozens of communities, especially on Hawai‘i Island.”

Provisions in the Farm Bill include: