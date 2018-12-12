MANAOLA to ‘Pop Up’ at King’s Shops

Hawai‘i’s MANAOLA lifestyle brand will bring its line of culture-conscious clothing to Waikoloa during its Aloha Kalikimaka Big Island Pop Up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14, 15 and 16, 2018, at the Kings’ Shops in the Waikoloa Resort.

Inspired by his cultural upbringing as a native Hawaiian hula practitioner, Hilo-born designer Manaola Yap translates Hawaiian spirituality and Hawai‘i’s natural beauty into prints that embody patterns found in nature.

Doors open on Friday morning at 8 a.m., with Black Friday Specials.

On Saturday, pop-up hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pop-up will be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kings’ Shops are located at 250 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa Village.

About MANAOLA

MANAOLA’s mission is to create fashion and lifestyle products that empower the wearer through the cultural traditions, values and artistry of Hawai‘i. Through innovation and tradition, designer Manaola Yap honors his namesake, which translates to “life force” in Hawaiian, by mixing ancient wisdom and contemporary expression to enrich the modern lifestyle.

MANAOLA furthers its goals and promise to native empowerment by ensuring authentic, quality innovations and seeking kuleana-based partnerships to nurture the local community, and indigenous artistry.

For more information about MANAOLA or shop online.