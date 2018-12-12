Hawai‘i CIO Returning to Private Sector

Hawai‘i State Chief Information Officer (CIO) Todd Nacapuy is returning to the private sector after serving the state for nearly four years. He will remain on the job until Dec. 31, 2018 to assist with transition.

“It has been a tremendous honor serving the State of Hawai‘i as its CIO. I thank the employees at the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) for their hard work and dedication,” said Nacapuy. “Together, we made meaningful progress toward Gov. David Ige’s vision of modernizing the State’s systems.”

“I thank Todd for his service and the ETS team’s accomplishments,” said Gov. Ige. “I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Gov. Ige has not yet announced who he will appoint to this position.

While leading ETS, Nacapuy has taken on major IT transformation projects, including upgrading the antiquated 50-year-old payroll system. He also created a platform to engage with the tech community through a hackathon, the Hawai‘i Annual Code Challenge (HACC).

Also, under his tenure, the State embarked on a journey towards digitalization with its Paper Reduction Pilot Program and eSign Initiative. The Hawai‘i Department Dashboard was also implemented, providing an overview of 16 executive State departments’ IT projects and timelines, status and financial breakdowns. The Dashboard, which has earned global recognition for its cutting-edge innovation, provides its data accessible to the public.

Hawai‘i earned the recognition of ranking first among fifty states in emerging technologies/innovation, according to the Center for Digital Government’s 2018 Digital States Survey. It also ranked second for its exemplary work in support of collaboration. In addition to those rankings, Hawai‘i received an overall grade of B+ in the Digital States Survey, up from B in 2016.

Nacapuy garnered several accolades as CIO, including being named Trailblazer of the Year by the CIO Council and Business Executive of the Year by Pacific Edge Magazine.