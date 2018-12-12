Hawai‘i Attorney to Discuss Lloyd’s Lawsuits

Kealakekua Attorney Jeffrey E. Foster, who represents over two dozen clients whose claims have been denied, delayed and “handled in bad faith” by Lloyd’s of London and its affiliates, will host a free presentation and Q&A session about the Lloyd’s of London lawsuits.

The discussion will include Lloyd’s recent announcement about paying homeowners’ claims plus interest, and the continuation of the legal case against Lloyd’s for “Bad Faith” claims now that the carrier was denied its motion to dismiss last month.

The presentation will be held in the Palm Room at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo located at 93 Banyan. Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Facing over a dozen lawsuits for bad faith, Lloyd’s of London reversed its decision to deny dozens of insurance claims made by homeowners in Puna who lost everything following the Kīlauea eruption.

Attorney Foster said Lloyd’s has agreed to pay the claims of homeowners who: 1. Had a “lava exclusion” in their policy; and(2. Had a home destroyed following the eruption.

Although certain homeowners have received payments from Lloyd’s, the bad faith claims remain unresolved, Attorney Foster said.

The attorney will discuss not only the bad faith related to those who have received payments, but also the claims of those who have yet to be paid or who have received objectionable damage assessments/repair estimates.