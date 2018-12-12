December 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 12 at 3:37AM HST until December 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east wind 23 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east southeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 77. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead

Windy and wet weather will continue through Thursday as a strong high pressure ridge lingers to the north of the Hawaiian Islands. Wind speeds will weaken and showers will diminish on Friday as the high slowly drifts east. Expect light winds and continued dry sunny weather from Saturday through Monday as the ridge breaks down further ahead of a cold front approaching the islands from the northwest. Moderate to breezy trade winds and showers will return on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front sweeps through the island chain.

