December 12, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday December 19: The current northwest swell will peak late this morning into tonight just below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. A smaller northwest swell is then expected Thursday night through Saturday. A new and large northwest swell is then due in late in the day Saturday, with surf likely peaking at warning levels Saturday night and Sunday. Another even larger northwest swell is expected to build late Monday or Monday night, bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Strong trade winds will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through the remainder of the work week. Surf should drop below the advisory level Friday night, then continue to lower over the weekend as the trades diminish.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NNW long period swell and ESE medium period swell for the morning with occasional head sets. The surf builds from the NNW in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell for the morning going more NW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

