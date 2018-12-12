Court Interpreter Workshop Registration Open

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary is looking for individuals who speak English and another language, as well as certified sign language interpreters to become court interpreters.

Workshop registration is open online. Registration forms are also available from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at (808) 539-4860.

The deadline to register is Jan. 31, 2019.

Workshop attendance is a mandatory requirement to become a Hawai‘i State Judiciary court interpreter.

Two two-day workshops will be held on Hawai‘i Island:

Kona: Feb. 5–6 at the Kona Driver Education Office in the Kealakekua Business Plaza

Hilo: March 14–15 at the Hilo Courthouse

In collaboration with the State Office of Language Access, the workshop registration fee is offered at $50 (valued at $150).

In addition to successfully completing the workshop, persons seeking to become a court interpreter must pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

Other Island Workshops

Maui: Feb. 13–14 at the Maui Driver Education Office in the Main Street Promenade Building

O‘ahu: Feb. 23–24 or March 23–24 at the Supreme Court Building in downtown Honolulu

Kaua‘i: March 5–6 at the Kaua‘i Courthouse in Līhue

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at (808) 539-4860.