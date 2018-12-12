Big Island Police Scanner Log: Dec. 5–12

Big Island Police Scanner Log: Dec. 5–12December 12, 2018, 7:36 PM HST (Updated December 12, 2018, 7:59 PM)
The following incidents were compiled from a digital scanner between Dec. 5–12, 2018:
Wednesday, Dec. 5:
HFD and HPD units responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Manawalea Street and Ane Keohokalole Highway resulting in a fatal pedestrian accident at 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7:
- HFD is responding to a report of a tree that had fallen on electric lines and arcing at Kipimana Street in Kea‘au at 7:19 a.m.
- HPD units are responding to investigate reports of people tearing up a house in Kona at 4:38 p.m. Previous tenants were evicted earlier and the owner of the house is off the island.
- HFD is responding to the Costco Gas Station for reports of a person with gas in their eyes at 6:35 p.m.
- HFD is responding to reports of an orange glow at Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor in South Kohala at 6:48 p.m. The glow was later determined to be orange lights at the harbor.
Saturday, Dec. 8:
- HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a hanging in North Kohala around 12:05 a.m.
- HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a person that was rob and assaulted at a local business in Kona at 12:25 a.m.
- HFD along with a Ocean Safety Jet Ski team from Hapuna Beach are responding to reports of two individuals stuck on the pylon at LSD Beach in South Kohala at 2:08 p.m. High winds in the area was a factor.
- HFD is responding to Polulu Valley for reports of a person with an allergic reaction to a jellyfish sting at 2:10 p.m.
- HPD is responding to reports of two suspicious teenagers asking for donations regarding drug abuse in Waikoloa Village at 3:44 p.m.
- HPD is responding to investigate reports of a large tree down on the Waimea bound lane of Old Saddle Road at the 48-mile marker at 4:23 p.m.
- HPD is responding to reports of illegal aerials in Kamuela (Numerous other reports islandwide as well) at 6:48 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 9:
- HFD is responding to reports of a possible structure fire in Lakeland Subdivision in South Kohala at 3:04 p.m
- HPD is responding to reports of two females who allegedly stole a forklift from a business and are driving down the road with it in Kona at 6:48 p.m.
- HFD and HPD is responding to reports of two-car accident (head-on type) on Waikoloa Road fronting Blue Hawaiian Helicopters with a total of eight patients at 8:10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 10:
- A caller reported that a dog was stuck in a locked vehicle in Hilo around 12:51 p.m.
- HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a single moped accident on Ali‘i Drive at 9:37 p.m.
- HPD is responding at 10:04 p.m. to Konawaena High School for reports of possible violence at the school the next day, information came in from a third-party.
Tuesday, Dec. 11:
- A resident at a Kaumana elderly home complained of dog defecation on their lawn.
- HPD is responding to investigate a report of an abandoned vehicle on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches. A fatal officer-involved shooting resulted from the incident.
- HPD and HFD units are responding to Fern Acres for reports of a standoff situation involving a hostage at a residence at 8 a.m.
- HPD and HFD are responding to reports of two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Kamanu Street and Hina Lani Street in Kona around noon.
- HFD and HPD are responding to reports of motor vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Kuakini Hwy and Hualalai Road at 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 12:
- Medics are responding to a patient that is have an allergic reaction to a bee sting at 12:27 p.m. in Hilo.
- HFD is responding to reports of a person with a cut to a finger from a coconut at a local hotel in South Kohala at 1:45 p.m.
- HPD is responding to reports of a vehicle with a cut gas line at West Hawai‘i Civic Center at 3:15 p.m.
Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.