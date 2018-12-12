Big Island Police Scanner Log: Dec. 5–12

The following incidents were compiled from a digital scanner between Dec. 5–12, 2018:

Wednesday, Dec. 5:

HFD and HPD units responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Manawalea Street and Ane Keohokalole Highway resulting in a fatal pedestrian accident at 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7:

HFD is responding to a report of a tree that had fallen on electric lines and arcing at Kipimana Street in Kea‘au at 7:19 a.m.

HPD units are responding to investigate reports of people tearing up a house in Kona at 4:38 p.m. Previous tenants were evicted earlier and the owner of the house is off the island.

HFD is responding to the Costco Gas Station for reports of a person with gas in their eyes at 6:35 p.m.

HFD is responding to reports of an orange glow at Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor in South Kohala at 6:48 p.m. The glow was later determined to be orange lights at the harbor.

Saturday, Dec. 8:

HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a hanging in North Kohala around 12:05 a.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a person that was rob and assaulted at a local business in Kona at 12:25 a.m.

HFD along with a Ocean Safety Jet Ski team from Hapuna Beach are responding to reports of two individuals stuck on the pylon at LSD Beach in South Kohala at 2:08 p.m. High winds in the area was a factor.

HFD is responding to Polulu Valley for reports of a person with an allergic reaction to a jellyfish sting at 2:10 p.m.

HPD is responding to reports of two suspicious teenagers asking for donations regarding drug abuse in Waikoloa Village at 3:44 p.m.

HPD is responding to investigate reports of a large tree down on the Waimea bound lane of Old Saddle Road at the 48-mile marker at 4:23 p.m.

HPD is responding to reports of illegal aerials in Kamuela (Numerous other reports islandwide as well) at 6:48 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9:

HFD is responding to reports of a possible structure fire in Lakeland Subdivision in South Kohala at 3:04 p.m

HPD is responding to reports of two females who allegedly stole a forklift from a business and are driving down the road with it in Kona at 6:48 p.m.

HFD and HPD is responding to reports of two-car accident (head-on type) on Waikoloa Road fronting Blue Hawaiian Helicopters with a total of eight patients at 8:10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10:

A caller reported that a dog was stuck in a locked vehicle in Hilo around 12:51 p.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a single moped accident on Ali‘i Drive at 9:37 p.m.

HPD is responding at 10:04 p.m. to Konawaena High School for reports of possible violence at the school the next day, information came in from a third-party.

Tuesday, Dec. 11:

A resident at a Kaumana elderly home complained of dog defecation on their lawn.

HPD is responding to investigate a report of an abandoned vehicle on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches. A fatal officer-involved shooting resulted from the incident.

HPD and HFD units are responding to Fern Acres for reports of a standoff situation involving a hostage at a residence at 8 a.m.

HPD and HFD are responding to reports of two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Kamanu Street and Hina Lani Street in Kona around noon.

HFD and HPD are responding to reports of motor vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Kuakini Hwy and Hualalai Road at 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12:

Medics are responding to a patient that is have an allergic reaction to a bee sting at 12:27 p.m. in Hilo.

HFD is responding to reports of a person with a cut to a finger from a coconut at a local hotel in South Kohala at 1:45 p.m.

HPD is responding to reports of a vehicle with a cut gas line at West Hawai‘i Civic Center at 3:15 p.m.

