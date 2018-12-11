AD
ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Woman Dies as Result of Officer-Involved Shooting

By Big Island Now
December 11, 2018, 10:50 AM HST (Updated December 11, 2018, 10:59 AM)
×

An officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m. resulted in the death of a woman on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, Hawai‘i Police Department Major Samuel Thomas confirmed in a phone conversation with Big Island Now.

According to officials, a routine traffic stop eventually led to a shooting, when the female driver wielded an gun.

Details are limited at this time, but officials said the incident involved two police officers.

No officers were injured, according to the HPD.

Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard, between Olao and Kikou streets as the investigation continues.

Updates will be published as they become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
View Comments