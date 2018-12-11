Wind Advisory in Effect for Hawaiian Islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Wind Advisory for the Hawaiian Islands, in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

Continuing east winds at 20 to 40 mph are expected, with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, cause car doors to slam and result in sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution, especially in high-profile vehicles.