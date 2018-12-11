Rep. Gabbard Recognizes 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics Hawai‘i

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard spoke on the House floor in recognition of the 50th year anniversary of Special Olympics Hawai‘i on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

Rep. Gabbard said:

“Today, I rise to recognize Special Olympics Hawai‘i, celebrating 50 years of service to our community. Since their founding in 1968, they have changed lives and served as an indispensable source of strength and empowerment for so many people. Across our state today, they are serving 4,700 participants with the support of nearly 12,000 coaches and volunteers, delivering 10 Olympic-type sports and more than 50 competitions throughout the year.

“They’ve taken on issues like inactivity, injustice, intolerance, and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities. They have had an impact on our entire community and our state. They are combating negative stereotypes, bringing joy and a sense of achievement, and creating a culture of respect and inclusion. Mahalo to Special Olympics Hawai‘i and congratulations on this 50th anniversary.”