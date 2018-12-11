December 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 3:41AM HST until December 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 66. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind around 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east wind around 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 75. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead

A series of high pressure systems passing north of the islands will maintain breezy to strong trade winds through Thursday. The high will begin weakening from Friday into the weekend, leading weakening wind speeds. Over the next few days expect continued wet weather as shower bands move into the islands with the strong trade wind flow. Drier conditions are forecast from Saturday through Monday with a return to showers by next Tuesday as a cold front sweeps down the island chain.

