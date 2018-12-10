Long-Term IDs for FAS Citizens Passes Senate

The United States Senate unanimously passed legislation supported by Sen. Mazie K. Hirono that would remove existing barriers that limit citizens of the Freely Associated States (FAS) from accessing long-term, REAL ID compliant, state-issued driver’s licenses and identification.

The bill, H.R. 3398, the REAL ID Act Modification for Freely Associated States Act, corrects a mistake in the 2005 REAL ID Act that inaccurately identifies citizens of the Freely Associated States as citizens of the “Trust Territories of the Pacific Islands.” Representative Don Young (R-Alaska) introduced the legislation in the House of Representatives in July 2017, where it passed in September 2018.

“It makes no sense that FAS citizens, who are freely able to live and work in the United States cannot obtain permanent, REAL ID compliant identification because Congress made a mistake,” Sen. Hirono said. “By fixing it, this legislation will make it much easier for FAS citizens to maintain stable employment and contribute to their adopted homes.”

“We are thankful for Senator Hirono’s leadership in urging the Senate to pass H.R. 3398,” Jocelyn Howard, program director at We Are Oceania, said. This bill will enable Hawai‘i residents who are citizens of the Freely Associated States to receive long-term driver’s licenses and state ID cards which will facilitate their employment, housing, health care enrollment, and more. This issue has been an unnecessary social and economic barrier for the FAS community and we appreciate Senator Hirono’s continued support.”

The vote comes just days after Sen. Hirono urged quick consideration of the bill in a letter she sent to her Senate colleagues, stating that the bill will relieve an unnecessary burden, not just on FAS citizens residing in the United States, but also on their employers and state agencies, as current practices have resulted in higher administrative costs on states and local authorities to annually renew and process identification cards and driver’s licenses.

The bill also adds a subsection under the “Evidence of Lawful Status” that expands the ability of citizens from the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau to access longer-term identification. According to a Census Bureau report from 2013, there are 14,700 FAS citizens living in Hawai‘i.

The full text of the letter can be found below: