High Wind Advisory in Effect Through Dec. 11

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory at 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Easterly winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 55 mph are forecast over the Big Island Interior.

Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, cause car doors to slam, and result in sporadic power outages.

Motorists should use extra caution especially in high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected.